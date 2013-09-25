Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Steelers, Vikings To Play NFL Game In London

Published September 25, 2013 at 7:12 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

American football doesn't have a big following overseas, which does not stop the National Football League from trying. An NFL game will be played in London Sunday. As it worked out, the league is not necessarily sending its best. The Pittsburgh Steelers, led by Ben Roethlisberger, also known as Big Ben, are winless, 0-3. They'll play the Vikings, also 0-3. On the upside, David Greene, Steelers fan, one team is likely to overcome jetlag and win.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition