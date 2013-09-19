Bringing The World Home To You

Jail In Yonkers, N.Y., Is Put On The Real Estate Market

Published September 19, 2013 at 6:07 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

The key to the real estate is location, location, location. In this case, the location is a jail. Authorities in Yonkers, New York put a lockup on the market. They're asking two-a-half-million dollars for a building that may need renovation, but does have a Hudson River view. Rent laws can make it hard for the buyers of a building to evict the old tenants, but not in this case. We're told the inmates will be moved out on Sunday.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

