Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer To Retire Within A Year

Published August 23, 2013 at 9:45 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with an update from Microsoft.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: Microsoft has announced its CEO Steve Ballmer will retire within the next 12 months. A statement released this morning says he'll stay on until his successor is found. Ballmer has been with the company for more than 30 years and he became CEO in 2000. Microsoft, which, of course, is famous for its Windows operating system for personal computers has had trouble adapting as more consumers shift to mobile devices and its stock jumped sharply on the news of Ballmer's impending retirement. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition