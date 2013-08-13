Bringing The World Home To You

Danny Strong: From 'Buffy' Extra To 'Butler' Screenwriter

Published August 13, 2013 at 1:50 PM EDT
Danny Strong at The Los Angeles Premiere of 'The Butler', on Monday, August 12, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Alexandra Wyman/Invision via AP)
Danny Strong at The Los Angeles Premiere of 'The Butler', on Monday, August 12, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Alexandra Wyman/Invision via AP)

Danny Strong went from being in the background in the cult favorite “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” to having an episode written for him and becoming one of the series’ villains.

Though he still acts, he’s become more well known as a screenwriter, winning two Emmys for his work on HBO’s “Game Change.”

He’s written the screenplay for the new film “Lee Daniel’s The Butler” and has been tapped to adapt the last Hunger Games’ book “Mockingjay” for the big screen.

Guest

  • Danny Strong, actor and writer for television and film.

