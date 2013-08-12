Taxi Riders In Oslo Surprised By Who's Driving Them Around

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. It's a truism that people say what they really mean, talking politics with a cabby. This summer, some taxi riders in Oslo got a surprise when they discovered Norway's prime minister behind the wheel. It was part of his reelection campaign, recorded on a video just released. Besides politics, he got an earful on his not so great driving, prompting him to concede the country is better off with him in high office than driving a cab. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.