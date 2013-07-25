Bringing The World Home To You

Believe In Fortune Cookie Predictions? After This, You Might

Published July 25, 2013 at 5:56 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

OK. Next time you open a fortune cookie, you might want to give the message careful consideration. Last week, after dinner out with his wife, William Johnson cracked open a fortune cookie. The little piece of paper inside told him: You will soon come into a lot of gold. The Southwick, Massachusetts man went out the next day, he bought a lottery ticket. He scratched it off, and the prize wasn't gold, but he could use it to buy a lot. He won a million dollars.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

