Fans Get Dave Matthews To Concert On Time

Published July 16, 2013 at 7:08 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

Being late for a Dave Matthews concert didn't stop Emily Kraus from picking up a stranded man by the side of the road. The guy looked familiar, turns out that's because he was Dave Matthews. The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter had gone for a bike ride before his show in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and he blew a tire. Kraus, a diehard fan, picked up the stranded star, loaded his bike on her bike rack and drove on to her passenger's concert.

Really so much to say on MORNING EDITION.

