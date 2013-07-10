Bringing The World Home To You

Competing For The Most Creative Beer Names

Published July 10, 2013 at 1:50 PM EDT
Brian O'Connell of Denver's Renegade Brewing shows off the new design for his renamed beer, Redacted. (Megan Verlee/Colorado Public Radio)
There are more than 2,300 breweries operating in the United States, according to The Brewers Association. That’s the highest number since the 1880s.

You probably know these small brewers by the interesting names they have for their suds: Smooth Hoperator, Polygamy Porter and Donkey Punch come to mind.

From the Here & NowContributors Network, Megan Verlee of Colorado Public Radio reports that as more and more small breweries open up, some of their choices apparently aren’t creative enough.

