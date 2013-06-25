Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Miami Heat Celebrate NBA Championship With Victory Parade

Published June 25, 2013 at 6:08 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne.

The Miami Heat, yesterday, held a victory parade that got people wondering was it planned by a Spurs fan. The NBA champs piled onto the top of a double-decker bus that carried them through Miami streets overflowing with fans. But the route also passed under three low-hanging overpasses. Amid shouts of, Get down, the six-foot-eight LeBron James barely managed to avoid what the Kansas City Star called a face full of concrete.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition