Swedish High School Flubs Graduation Requirement

Good morning, I'm David Greene. You ever have one of those nightmares where you arrive at school and totally forgot there was an exam scheduled? Well, here's a different twist: A Swedish high school broke the news to seniors that they forgot to offer a religion course that's required for students to graduate.

The school admits this is their fault. Still, the principal said, to graduate on time, seniors had just a few days to complete all the requirements for the yearlong course. I'm giving the school the failing grade here.

