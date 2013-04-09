Letters: Adult ADHD, Second Chances In Politics, Isolation

NEAL CONAN, HOST:

It's Tuesday, and time to read from your comments. Last week, we talked about ADHD and how for many the condition extends into adulthood. An anonymous listener wrote: My husband suffers with ADD, and it's a daily struggle for the whole family. Medications help some but they don't cure it. It's a strain on our relationship the way I have to take charge of so much because he will forget. He has meant to or been sure he called about financial issues that have resulted in our being deeply in debt from missed payments, broken agreements, et cetera. I have to nagged and remind him more than feels right. And I hate what it's turned me into. Our eight-year-old son has been diagnosed with severe ADHD, and he sees his dad having such a hard time, and asks if that's what his life is going to be like. It scares him.

And during last week's Political Junkie, when we talked with former Governor Eliot Spitzer, we asked about a disgraced politician who'd earn your respect.

Logan in Illinois wrote to defend Rod Blagojevich, the former governor jailed for trying to sell President Obama's former Senate seat. He wrote: Bring back Blago. What's a sentencing(ph) between friends?

Jennifer Kipper wrote to comment on the bigger picture. She wrote: I have always believed that someone's personal life is just that - personal. However, when stepping back and looking at various leaders and comparing these politicians' actions to those of a pope opts to ride the bus to work in order to better connect with people he represents, it's difficult not to factor in morals as a representation of how these leaders will make decisions that affect us all.

We also spoke last week about a new British study that concludes isolation and loneliness may shorten people's lives. Holly in Anchorage wrote: I have a partner who suffers from seasonal depression. When he goes to a rough patch, I find myself feeling loneliness, even though I have people in my presence. Isolation can happen amongst crowds of people when the connectedness is missing amongst them.

And Lorrie wrote: I grew up in a very dysfunctional family, married early, had three children in my 20s, divorced, remarried and widowed at 47. For the first time in my life I'm on my own and I love it. After five years, I find I have no frustrations, no compromises. I spend my money the way I want to. I miss my husband every day. But if I have to be on my own, then I love this(ph).

I read, I have a job, I have my own projects, hobbies, and I've hired a couple of guys to build me and my grandkids a tree house. I'm looking forward to a quiet and boring old age. And thank God for it, because they didn't start out that way.

