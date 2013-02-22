Bringing The World Home To You

Novelist John Irving Plays Not My Job

Published February 22, 2013 at 3:05 PM EST
John Irving pictured in May 2006.

This segment was originally broadcast on June 14, 2012.

John Irving is the author of The World According To Garp, A Prayer for Owen Meany, The Cider House Rules and many other works of fiction. His latest novel is called In One Person.

We've invited Irving to play a game called "The World According to Gorp." Garp is about sex, castration and bears. Gorp, on the other hand, is the mix of "good old raisins and peanuts" you eat when you're hiking.

