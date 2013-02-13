Bringing The World Home To You

Sewage Plant Offers Valentine's Day Tour

Published February 13, 2013 at 7:32 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne.

In New York, it's hard to get a dinner reservation to a trendy restaurant on Valentine's Day. And apparently, for hipsters in Brooklyn's Greenpoint neighborhood, it can be tough to get a spot on a romantic tour of a sewage treatment plant. New York's Department of Environmental Protection says this Valentine's Day, it had to add an extra tour because of the demand. Why the sewage plant tour is so trendy? Hmm, maybe the pheromones.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

