Fresh Air Weekend: Spacey, Fincher And Macy

Published February 2, 2013 at 9:00 AM EST
Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright star in the new Netflix original series <em>House of Cards</em>, which premieres Feb. 1.
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Spacey And Fincher Make A 'House Of Cards': Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey and Oscar-winning director David Fincher team up for a new Netflix original series that premieres Friday. House of Cards follows a Machiavellian politician as he schemes to take down the president of the United States.

William H. Macy Is 'Shameless' On Showtime: As the alcoholic paterfamilias Frank Gallagher on the Showtime series Shameless, the actor enjoys portraying a man with a dark side. But he says it's Frank's better qualities that make him sustainable as a character.

'House Of Cards' Is Built To Last: Two new dramas fueled by intrigue premiere this week: The Americans on FX and House of Cards on Netflix. While The Americans has its moments, House of Cards is the show that's going to make television history.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

  • Spacey and Fincher Make A 'House Of Cards'

  • William H. Macy Is 'Shameless' On Showtime

  • 'House Of Cards' Is Built To Last

