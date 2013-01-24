Bringing The World Home To You

Jobless Claims Hold At Five-Year Low

By Mark Memmott
Published January 24, 2013 at 8:45 AM EST

The number of first-time claims for unemployment insurance dipped by 5,000 last week from the week before, to 330,000, the Employment and Training Administration reports.

That means claims remain at a low level not seen since January 2008.

Another measure, the "4-week moving average" that is supposed to give a broader look at the trend, declined by 8,250 — to 351,750.

Bloomberg News cautions that the claims figures may be affected by "challenges in adjusting the data for swings at the start of a year."

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices.
