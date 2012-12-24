Bringing The World Home To You

Santa Suits Are Getting Bigger

Published December 24, 2012 at 7:37 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. If you're feeling overwhelmed by those piles of holiday treats tempting you, you're not alone. Think of all the cookies Santa has to eat before sunup tomorrow. A lot. And actually, ABC polled a few Santa suit makers who say Santa's girth has been steadily increasing. The man known for excess can now order suits up to size quadruple X - a 70-inch waistline. Santa, you've got to take care of yourself. I mean this cannot make squeezing down chimneys very easy. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition