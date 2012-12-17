Police Officer Helps Motorist Register Car

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Hayden Carlo was recently pulled over near Dallas for having an expired registration sticker. He told CBS he didn't have a good explanation, which is what he told the cop, as well. He said it was a choice. Either feed his kids or get a new registration. The officer issued a citation, and when Hayden Carlo unfolded it, he found a $100 bill. The officer remains anonymous. Carlo has updated his registration, as well as his wife's. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.