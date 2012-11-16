Bringing The World Home To You

Colorado Charity Sends Underwear To Sandy Victims

Published November 16, 2012 at 7:20 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. People trying to help victims of Hurricane Sandy have hit bottom. People sent clothes but did not think to send underwear. Apparently this is a regular problem for people in need. Enough so that a Colorado nonprofit called Underwearness exists to send underpants to the needy. They raise money with an annual race, which people run without any pants. This nonprofit is sending 2,500 pairs of kids' underwear to storm-soaked Staten Island. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition