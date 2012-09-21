Bringing The World Home To You

Record Soap Bubble Holds 181 people

Published September 21, 2012 at 7:13 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. There's a new king of pop. The Canadian performance artist Fan Yang set a Guinness record for number of people enclosed in a soap bubble. Yang burst the previous record by getting 181 people, arms at their sides, to resist the urge to poke the champion bubble as it slowly rose around them. The trick: a pulley system and 30 years of putting on bubble shows. He says you can try this at home with a mix of dish soap, glycerin and baking soda. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

