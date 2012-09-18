Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Attack In Afghanistan; Romney's Candid Comments

By Mark Memmott
Published September 18, 2012 at 9:18 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- As Attacks Continue, NATO Scales Back Joint Operations In Afghanistan.

-- Romney's Wrong And Right About The '47 Percent'.

-- Palestinians Have 'No Interest ... In Establishing Peace,' Romney Says.

Other stories in the news:

-- "Syria Tested Chemical Weapons Systems, Witnesses Say." (Der Spiegel)

-- Court Bans French Magazine From "Re-Publishing Or Distributing" Photos Of Topless Kate. (BBC News)

-- "Union To Vote Today On Deal To End Chicago Teachers Strike." (Chicago Tribune)

-- "Anti-Japan Protests Reignite Across China On Occupation Anniversary." (Reuters)

-- "132 Inmates Escape Mexican Prison" Near Eagle Pass, Texas. (Global Post)

