Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Pakistan Factory Fires Kill More Than 300

By Scott Neuman
Published September 12, 2012 at 9:13 AM EDT
A man tries to identify body of his relative at a mortuary following a huge fire at a garments factory in Karachi, Pakistan.
A man tries to identify body of his relative at a mortuary following a huge fire at a garments factory in Karachi, Pakistan.

The death toll from two factory fires in Pakistan has reached 314, most of them killed by suffocation when they were unable to escape the buildings, officials said Wednesday.

The fires in a shoe factory in Lahore and a garment factory in the southern port city of Karachi, broke out Tuesday night. The Karachi fire killed at least 289 people, while the other 25 deaths were reported at the Lahore factory.

The New York Times reports that officials said panicked workers were trapped inside the Karachi facility, which had only a single exit:

"All the other doors had been locked, a common practice to ensure that workers do not leave the premises before their shift ends.

"The windows of the building were also blocked by metal grills. Many survivors suffered third-degree burns, rescue workers said.

" 'Workers, who were in the basement, died due to suffocation. All exit ways were closed,' Ehtisham-ud-din, the chief fire officer of Karachi, told reporters."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman