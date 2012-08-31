Bringing The World Home To You

It's All Politics, Aug. 30, 2012

Published August 31, 2012 at 1:52 PM EDT
A woman holds a sign at the Republican National Convention Tuesday in Tampa, Fla.

NPR's Ron Elving and Ken Rudin discuss highlights of the Republican National Convention — the speeches, the delegates, and what it all means for this year's election. In other news, Rep. Ben Quayle loses the GOP congressional primary in Arizona. Does that signal the end of his political career?

And borrowing from the Republican convention slogan that grew out of a statement from President Obama on the campaign trail, it's the "We Built It" edition of the "It's All Politics" podcast.

