Memoir Unveils Life, Love in the Middle East

In her new memoir, Unveiled, Deborah Kanafani recounts her marriage and divorce to a high-ranking Palestinian diplomat — and the cultural rift between her "American" upbringing and her married life.

Kanafani was a graduate student from Long Island when she met Marwan Kanafani, a diplomat who later became the senior adviser and spokesperson for Yasser Arafat.

Following her divorce, Kanafani became involved in the Israeli-Palestinian peace movement. She has also worked as executive director of Women in Film and Video in Washington, D.C., and as a consultant to Oxygen Media. She is currently producing a film on the life of Queen Dina, wife of the late Jordanian King Hussein bin Talal.

