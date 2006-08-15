Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Building a Terror Network: 'The Road to 9/11'

Published August 15, 2006 at 11:00 AM EDT
Cover

Lawrence Wright, a writer for The New Yorker, talks about his new book, The Looming Tower: Al-Qaeda and the Road to 9/11.

Wright's work is based on more than 500 interviews, some with friends and relatives of Osama bin Laden, and examines the circumstances that led to the formation of al-Qaida. The New York Times Book Review said of The Looming Tower, "The portrait of John O’Neill, the driven, demon-ridden F.B. I. agent who worked so frantically to stop Osama bin Laden, only to perish in the attack on the World Trade Center, is worth the price of the book alone."

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.