Andrew Revkin, Exploring the 'Top of the World'

Published June 14, 2006 at 11:00 AM EDT
Andrew Revkin has made three trips to the Arctic in the last three years.
New York Times environmental reporter Andrew Revkin has covered climate change and climate politics for 20 years.

His new book The North Pole Was Here: Puzzles and Perils at the Top of the World is geared toward young adults. He writes about scientists monitoring the polar ice cap, and early expeditions to the North Pole -- some successful, some not. Revkin has been to the Arctic three times in the last three years.

