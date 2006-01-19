Bringing The World Home To You

Librarian's Picks: Books for a Rainy Day

By Steve Inskeep,
Nancy Pearl
Published January 19, 2006 at 10:04 PM EST

It's been raining in Seattle. That's hardly news for the Pacific Northwest in general and Seattle in particular, especially in winter.

But last Saturday, the city had its 27th consecutive rainy day, just six days short of a record. Then, after a single dry day, the rain resumed...

The wet spell amounted to an opportunity for Nancy Pearl, the Seattle librarian (and action figure inspiration!) who regularly shares her recommended readings. This time, she shares her list of books for a rainy day.

Morning Edition
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Nancy Pearl
Nancy Pearl is a regular commentator about books on NPR's Morning Edition and NPR affiliate stations KUOW in Seattle and KWGS in Tulsa.
