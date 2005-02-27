Bringing The World Home To You

The Popstrology of Britney, by a Double Monkee

Published February 27, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST
Detail from the cover of <i>Popstrology</i>.

In popstrological terms, Britney Spears is a "daughter" of Olivia Newton-John, born under the 1981 hit song "Let's Get Physical."

Host Jennifer Ludden finds out how pop music's powerful forces affect us all from the day we're born. She talks with Ian Van Tuyl, author of Popstrology: The Art and Science of Reading the Popstars. For his part, Van Tuyl is a Double Monkee, as his book explains, "born under the influence of the song 'I'm a Believer.'"

