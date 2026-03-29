No Kings protests take to streets in Greenville and other NC cities
In Greenville, as in other large cities and small towns across the country, demonstrators took to the streets in protest against the policies of President Trump and his administration.
Organized by "No Kings," a network of progressive groups opposed to the administration's agenda, the protests are the third wave of demonstrations since the President took office for a second term. Last year, millions attended protests in June and again in October.
Photos in Greenville taken by Mehmet Demirci. Photos from other cities here.
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Participants in Greenville joined Saturday’s “No Kings” rally carrying signs protesting the Trump administration.
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC
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Participants in Greenville joined Saturday’s “No Kings” rally carrying signs protesting the Trump administration.
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC
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Participants in Greenville joined Saturday’s “No Kings” rally carrying signs protesting the Trump administration.
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC
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Participants in Greenville joined Saturday’s “No Kings” rally carrying signs protesting the Trump administration.
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC
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Participants in Greenville joined Saturday’s “No Kings” rally carrying signs protesting the Trump administration.
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC
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Participants in Greenville joined Saturday’s “No Kings” rally carrying signs protesting the Trump administration.
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC
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Participants in Greenville joined Saturday’s “No Kings” rally carrying signs protesting the Trump administration.
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC
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Participants in Greenville joined Saturday’s “No Kings” rally carrying signs protesting the Trump administration.
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC
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Participants in Greenville joined Saturday’s “No Kings” rally carrying signs protesting the Trump administration.
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC
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Participants in Greenville joined Saturday’s “No Kings” rally carrying signs protesting the Trump administration.
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC
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Participants in Greenville joined Saturday’s “No Kings” rally carrying signs protesting the Trump administration.
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC