A Triangle startup is putting a new spin on airport baggage screening

WUNC | By Bradley George
Published October 21, 2025 at 3:59 PM EDT
Quadridox was founded by Joel Greenberg and other Duke University graduates in 2018. The Hillsborough-based company is working with the TSA on a new airport baggage scanner.
Peyton Sickles for WUNC
Quadridox was founded by Joel Greenberg and other Duke University graduates in 2018. The Hillsborough-based company is working with the TSA on a new airport baggage scanner.

About 1.3 million checked suitcases are inspected every day in the U.S., according to the Transportation Security Administration. A startup company in the Triangle is hoping to speed up the screening process with a new spin on old technology.

Like its product, the Quadridox office and lab in Hillsborough is a work in progress.

A Quadridox employee prepares the company's X-ray scanner for a test, just before the device is shipped off to a Transportation Security Administration lab.
Peyton Sickles for WUNC
A Quadridox employee prepares the company's X-ray scanner for a test, just before the device is shipped off to a Transportation Security Administration lab.

"We're kind of like in the midst of building and testing," said CEO Joel Greenberg. He earned a Ph.D. in Physics at Duke University and founded the company with the help of the university's Office of Translation and Commercialization.

The company started with a focus on medical imaging, but Greenberg said he and his colleagues realized the technology they were working with could be applied elsewhere.

"You can distinguish between different plastics, between different liquids, between different metals," he said.

The Quadridox scanner sits in the middle of a giant, open room. The outside of the machine is unremarkable. It looks like the kind of scanners you might have seen in airports or government buildings. The difference, Greenberg said, is what's going on inside.

Quadridox CEO Joel Greenberg earned a PhD in physics from Duke University. He founded Quadridox with the university's help.
Peyton Sickles for WUNC
Quadridox CEO Joel Greenberg earned a PhD in physics from Duke University. He founded Quadridox with the university's help.

Unlike traditional X-rays, which produce the shape or outline of an object, this machine uses X-ray diffraction, which scatters beams over the object.

"You're getting information about what each of the different materials are made out of, what their material is," Greenberg said.

The Transportation Security Administration estimates that its screeners open about 10% of checked baggage for secondary inspection. The agency is supposed to place a notice in the bag when that happens.

In 2023, TSA released a "Checked Baggage Maturation Roadmap" to reduce false alarms. It points to x-ray diffraction and artificial intelligence as possible solutions.

Greenberg said the Quadridox scanner has the potential to reduce or eliminate the need for physical inspections, because it can produce a more accurate image. The company is also working on a smaller scanner for passenger checkpoints, which could allow passengers to carry water bottles through the screening rather than emptying them out.

Quadridox shipped a prototype machine to a TSA lab in New Jersey in August. In November, researchers will run a test to see if the scanner can detect real explosives. After that, Greenberg said the company is hoping to conduct real-world tests at a to-be-determined airport.

"Being able to run our system in a real airport to demonstrate how we can reduce the false alarm rate and still maintain the throughput is an essential piece of having the technology kind of stamped as ready for deployment," he said.

Ryan Moody is the Quadridox director of engineering.
Ryan Moody is the Quadridox director of engineering.
Ryan Moody is the Quadridox director of engineering.
Peyton Sickles / For WUNC
Supplies inside the Quadridox facility
Supplies inside the Quadridox facility
Supplies inside the Quadridox facility
Peyton Sickles / For WUNC
Ryan Moody is the Quadridox director of engineering
Ryan Moody is the Quadridox director of engineering
Ryan Moody is the Quadridox director of engineering

Bradley George
Bradley George is WUNC's AM reporter. A North Carolina native, his public radio career has taken him to Atlanta, Birmingham, Nashville and most recently WUSF in Tampa. While there, he reported on the COVID-19 pandemic and was part of the station's Murrow award winning coverage of the 2020 election. Along the way, he has reported for NPR, Marketplace, The Takeaway, and the BBC World Service. Bradley is a graduate of Guilford College, where he majored in Theatre and German.
See stories by Bradley George
