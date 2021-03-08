-
Pulitzer Prize winner Mitch Weiss and Holbrook Mohr detail the alleged secret life of abuse in the Word Of Faith Fellowship: "They take more and more control of your lives" over time, they say.
A father and son who belong to a secretive evangelical church in the foothills of North Carolina pleaded guilty Friday to federal criminal charges in an…
A member of a secretive North Carolina church will enter a plea on a federal fraud charge as part of an investigation into an unemployment scheme…
Over the course of two decades, church leaders of the Word of Faith Fellowship in Spindale, North Carolina manipulated and abused congregants from Brazil,…
When Andre Oliveira answered the call to leave his Word of Faith Fellowship congregation in Brazil to move to the mother church in North Carolina at the…
A judge held a juror in contempt and declared a mistrial Tuesday in the case of a North Carolina church minister charged in the beating a congregant who…
Jury selection began Tuesday for a North Carolina church minister accused of beating a man to expel his "homosexual demons."Brooke Covington, 58, a…
UPDATED 12:11 P.M. ON FRIDAY, MARCH 10 North Carolina district attorney David Learner said Friday that two assistant district attorneys no longer work for…
