-
Researchers at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem have made progress in their efforts to replicate human kidneys.Regenerative medicine…
-
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem has been selected to lead a regenerative medicine project designed to help wounded veterans. The…
-
Thousands of employees at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem will be affected by several cost-cutting measures. The hospital is planning…
-
According to new research out of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, some people who suffer from the flu emit far greater amounts of the virus than…
-
The largest employer in Forsyth County will eliminate 950 jobs by next summer. Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is bracing for a decrease in medical…
-
A new study on the use of tasers says there is no added risk if you're hit in the chest.Jeff Tiberii: Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center looked at 1200…
-
In Winston-Salem a new president has been named to the Piedmont Triad Research Park. Jeff Tiberii has more.Jeff Tiberii: Eric Tomlinson has been chosen by…
-
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is introducing a Bio Tech facility later today in Winston-Salem.Jeff Tiberii: What used to be an RJ Reynolds tobacco…
-
One North Carolina hospital is using a new device to help patients who have congestive heart failure.Wake Forest Baptist health is the first hospital in…
-
Researchers at Wake Forest Baptist University Hospital have been able to regrow simple body parts out of injured patients' own cells. Anthony Atala and…