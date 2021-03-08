-
Officials with Duke Energy have decided to hold off on a program that would have used a chemical product, Cambistat, to slow the growth of trees near…
Some residents in Greensboro are eagerly awaiting the details of a proposed tree ordinance. A city council subcommittee finished the draft for the…
Greensboro residents are upset with Duke Energy again over its tree trimming practices in the city, this time because of pruning around major transmission…
The first of three City Council subcommittee meetings takes place Monday morning as lawmakers begin drafting a new tree ordinance for the city. Strong…