A bipartisan group of state lawmakers wants to establish new regulations regarding cell phones while driving a car. The Hands-Free NC Act would prohibit…
Cary's 911 Communications Center can now communicate with people via text message.Supervisor Doug Workman said this option is available for people who can…
Yellow Department of Transportation trucks have been used to disguise roving patrolmen. The North Carolina Highway Patrol used them for a pilot program in…
On a crisp February afternoon, students watched as a fictitious emergency scene played out at Western Guilford High School. Several hundred students sat…
Law enforcement officials say their efforts to crack down on people who text on their cell phones while driving is resulting in some success. Jessica…
Emergency Dispatch services in Durham County can now receive text messages. Verizon subscribers in distress in Durham can now send an text message to…