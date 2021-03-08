Test Scores

-
Teens in North Carolina lag behind many of their international peers in math. That's according to the most recent results of the Program of International…
In a small patch of pine trees outside Magellan Charter School, a fourth-grade science class is on the hunt for insects, plants and other life. One of the…
The percentage of North Carolina students testing at grade level on state standardized tests moved up last school year. That means fewer schools will be…
The State Board of Education wants to get rid of Standard VI, a piece of teacher evaluations some say is too punitive.Standard VI requires teachers to…
UPDATED Dec. 4, 2015Friday was the deadline for schools and districts labeled low-performing to submit their improvement plans. State law has designated…
A coalition of students, parents and community organizers is calling on Chapel Hill-Carrboro City schools to close the achievement gap between minority…
Eighth grade math and reading scores fell in North Carolina, but fourth grade reading scores increased according an assessment known as the Nation's…
School is back in session for the new year but assessment of last year's grades is ongoing. The report card for statewide performance in the 2014-2015…
Almost thirty percent of public schools in North Carolina have received D and F grades, according to data the state released today.Most of those D and F…