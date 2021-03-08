Tamar Birckhead

-
Although the United States makes up just five percent of the global population, America holds 25 percent of the world's prison population. Five decades…
North Carolina is one of only two states where 16-year-old criminal suspects are automatically tried as adults. Proponents of raising the age to 18 have…
