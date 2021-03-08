-
A report from the state auditor's office says a former town commissioner in Manteo benefited from a contract that he voted to approve while in office. The…
-
A state audit found North Carolina's community colleges routinely allowed employees to take extra paid holidays.State employees usually get 12 each year,…
-
A failed charter school in Lenoir County mismanaged hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to the state auditor’s office.Kinston Charter Academy…
-
The state auditor's office is preparing detailed audits of six state government agencies in order to comply with a request from state lawmakers. Earlier…
-
State lawmakers say they want to craft guidelines for state employees who oversee big contracts with private companies, but then leave to work for those…
-
Recent controversy over the handling of the Medicaid system by the state’s Department of Health and Human Service has pointed a spotlight on a seemingly…
-
Recent controversy over the handling of the Medicaid system by the state’s Department of Health and Human Service has pointed a spotlight on a seemingly…
-
State Auditor Beth Wood says she and other officials from her office did their best to warn Health and Human Services Secretary Aldona Wos that it would…
-
Governor Pat McCrory is calling for new leadership at the NC Rural Economic Development Center. This comes after a scathing audit of the non-profit. In a…
-
The state Auditor says two Princeville town officials misspent public money. Beth Wood says a 2011 audit of the eastern North Carolina town's finances led…