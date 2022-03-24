school staffing

-
Two of the big buzzwords in education lately are "learning loss" and "teacher shortages." Since the pandemic began, the General Assembly has invested resources into a new nonprofit that could help address both those issues.
-
Teacher and staff vacancies continue to plague public schools late into the fall semester, and some of the hardest positions to fill are in special education. Every qualified teacher or aid can make a significant difference for a child with disabilities.
-
Schools in the state are facing severe staffing shortages across-the-board. That's putting more on the shoulders of educators who are still on the job.
-
Schools across the state scramble every summer to hire in time for the first day of classes. After some teachers and staff left during the pandemic due to burnout or for better opportunities, others are wondering if schools will be short-handed this fall.