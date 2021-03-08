-
A legislative committee studying possible gains and liabilities from breaking up large public school districts completed its work Wednesday without making…
A new report from the left-leaning NC Justice Center has found that schools in the state have become slightly more segregated in the past decade. The…
A legislative committee studying the pros and cons for students and local governance of splitting up North Carolina school districts won't recommend…
When North Carolina charter schools were first imagined in the mid 1990s, there were two big dreams: The first was to create something different, a sort…
School leaders across the state say proposed cuts to the Department of Public Instruction would hurt North Carolina classrooms.The Senate’s spending plan…
State lawmakers voted on Monday to postpone a bill that would allow North Carolina students to attend any public school in the state, noting that more…