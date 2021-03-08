-
Area teens have been listening to radio news stories and remixing them with original hip hop beats. Remixing the News is a partnership between WUNC and…
Beat Making Lab is a project where where music artists (producers and emcees) travel around the world teaching young people to make hip hop and electronic…
This week WUNC is partnering with The Beat Making Lab in Chapel Hill on a free summer camp for high schoolers where students take existing WUNC news…
In an after-school project called "Re-Mixing the News" a group of middle and high school students from Chapel Hill and Carrboro, NC, take WUNC news…
Q: What would happen if you put WUNC News stories in the hands of youth armed with laptops and infectious hip hop beats? A: You'd get Re-Mixing the News…