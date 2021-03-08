-
UPDATED Dec. 15, 2015The North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE) is the state's largest teachers' group, but Sen. Ralph Hise (R-Madison) is…
-
The North Carolina House and Senate approved on Tuesday afternoon a long-awaited plan to overhaul the state's Medicaid system. The proposal could affect…
-
About 1.8 million people in North Carolina receive healthcare through Medicaid. The program provides for those who are low income and is funded by federal…
-
North Carolina's Republican lawmakers are trying once more to prevent employees’ associations from collecting their members’ dues via payroll deductions.A…
-
In recent months, Governor Pat McCrory has said he’s considering proposing expansion of the state’s Medicaid program, which would allow more low-income…