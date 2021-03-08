Raise The Age Bill

-
On this edition of the WUNC politics podcast, a conversation with Rose Hoban of North Carolina Heath News. This week lawmakers at the General Assembly…
Second of two stories. Click here for the first.North Carolina is one of just two states that automatically charges 16- and 17-year-olds as adults in the…
First of two stories. Click here for the second.When you turn 16 in North Carolina, you still can't vote, or drive on your own at night. You can't buy…
Yesterday, in the state House, lawmakers passed a bill that would allow 16 and 17-year-olds charged with misdemeanors to be referred to the juvenile…