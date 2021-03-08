-
Thomas Stith III, the head of the U.S. Small Business Administration in North Carolina and a former top aide to then-Gov. Pat McCrory, was hired Monday to…
-
Despite the pandemic, the UNC System reached record-high enrollment this fall for the third year in a row — and that's good news for the university…
-
The UNC System president will now have more say in choosing new chancellors when vacancies arise at the system's 17 campuses.On Wednesday, UNC Board of…
-
A longtime conservative donor and former lawmaker was picked Thursday to the state public higher education system’s Board of Governors by the…
-
The current president of the North Carolina Community College System Peter Hans will take the helm of the University of North Carolina System beginning in…
-
North Carolina's community college system president will become the next head of the University of North Carolina's 17-campus system, a UNC governing…
-
A Raleigh-based government relations expert has been chosen to lead North Carolina’s community college system. The last president resigned after a little…
-
The UNC system has a new chair for its Board of Governors.Dave DeWitt: Peter Hans is a UNC-Chapel Hill graduate and a former advisor to 3 U.S. Senators,…