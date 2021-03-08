-
Three weeks after the deadliest attempted prison breakout in North Carolina history, prison and law enforcement officials still can't quantify the scope…
Officials say a North Carolina correctional officer has died from injuries she suffered during a deadly inmate escape attempt.Forty-nine-year-old…
Updated 3:16 p.m., October 20, 2017Four North Carolina inmates are facing murder charges after the deadliest escape attempt in state prison history killed…
Updated 9:07 a.m., Oct. 13, 2017Officials say two prison employees were killed and several others injured at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution in…