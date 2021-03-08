NC Voices: Global Health Connections

-
In the past, global health work tended to be limited to doctors, nurses and other health care professionals. But engineering plays a role in health care…
-
When people think of global health, they might picture heroic doctors or selfless nurses. But many others work behind the scenes in global health, doing…
-
Drug treatments for HIV have given new hope to patients with the virus. But the Holy Grail for researchers is finding a way to prevent HIV from being…
-
When you say the word ‘orphanage’ what comes to mind for many people, are gloomy places of abuse and neglect, where kids are warehoused after losing…