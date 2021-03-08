Bringing The World Home To You

NC Voices: Diagnosing Health Care

  • Health
    NC Voices: Health Of Elders
    People are living longer now than ever before in human history. By the year 2030, more than one-in-five people in the United States will be over the age…
  • Health
    NC Voices: Diabetes Part 5
    As part of our series "North Carolina Voices: Diagnosing Health Care" we’ve been reporting on the remarkable rise of Type 2 diabetes. That rise is due…
  • Health
    NC Voices: Gene Testing
    Susan Davis
    ,
    Since experts mapped the human genome, the continuous flow of new information has affected decisions people are making about their health. As part of our…
  • Health
    NC Voices: Diabetes Part 4
    Type-2 diabetes may be the plague of this century. Just 20 years ago, about 30 million people in the world had the disease. Today, it’s more than five…
  • Health
    NC Voices: Diabetes Part 3
    This week we're focusing on health care and the rise of diabetes in northeastern North Carolina. Yesterday we met Miranda Cofield, a 50 year old woman who…
  • Health
    NC Voices: Greener Hospitals
    This week we’re examining the health care system and asking whether it actually promotes good health. Today, we look at health care facilities themselves.…
  • Health
    NC Voices: Diabetes Part 2
    Today our look at diabetes in eastern North Carolina continues."Good morning, how ya doin? My name is Miranda Cofield. I live in Rich Square, NC and I am…
  • Health
    NC Voices: Health Disparities
    If you’re a white North Carolinian, you’re statistically likely to be born stronger, live healthier, and die later than your African American or Latino…
  • Health
    NC Voices: Diabetes Part 1
    Today, as part of "North Carolina Voices: Diagnosing Health Care" we begin a series of reports looking at the rise of diabetes and its impact on the…
  • Health
    NC Voices: Traditions Converge
    Standard-issue Western health care isn’t delivering what some people want or need. They're looking for more than just another pill or procedure and…
