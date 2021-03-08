-
Lawmakers have approved a controversial bill that would limit the amount of monetary damages for patients harmed by emergency room doctors' malpractice.In…
-
This week, the North Carolina state Senate approved a bill making changes to the medical malpractice system. Part of the bill would change the rules for…
-
At least thirty states across the country have enacted some form of cap on the so-called pain and suffering damages available to victims of medical…
-
A bill that would limit the amount of monetary damages for patients harmed by doctors has passed the State Senate. The measure would limit awards to…