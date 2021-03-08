Low-Income Students

-
One day last fall, teachers sauntered past a wall in W.A. Pattillo Middle School in Tarboro as if they were studying works of art. Really, they were…
A group of education organizations is calling on states in the South to improve schools for all students and to do so at a faster pace. Their report out…
On a recent evening in a second-floor room of the University United Methodist Church in Chapel Hill, Joshua Pongsitiphon tries out the final chords of a…
The Trump administration wants to cut $1 billion in federal education funding for after-school programs. Many of these programs provide low-cost or free…
Three North Carolina universities are deepening their commitment to equal access.Duke University, UNC-Chapel Hill and Davidson College have joined the…
At GLOW Academy, about 100 rising sixth graders were out to recess during a recent summer bridge camp. The motto on the back of their bright yellow…