James Ford

Note: This segment is a rebroadcast from January 16, 2018. Education equity is becoming a popular phrase among educators, but what does it mean, and what…
Every year thousands of low-income students in North Carolina who achieve “superior” scores on end-of-grade tests are excluded from advanced programs,…
