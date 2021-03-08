Jade City Pharaoh Season 1

-
Howard Craft created The Jade City Pharaoh. The superhero guards Concrete Falls, a place not unlike Durham, North Carolina. The Jade City Pharaoh has been…
Superhero Herald MF Jones faces off with the Beef Cooka’s deadliest henchman, Anvil Steel. Can the Jade City Pharaoh defeat a maniac made of metal?
Jade City is buzzing about a rare TV appearance by superhero Herald M.F. Jones, although the reviews are mixed. But things really heat up when the evil…
Superhero Herald MF Jones finds himself in the middle of a tense hostage situation when a mild-mannered Jade City citizen named Benjamin Macintosh decides…
Superhero Herald MF Jones finally comes face-to-face with his manipulative arch nemesis The Beef Cooka, who has a life-changing proposal for Jade City’s…
Superhero Herald M.F. Jones attempts to take a night off from crime fighting to make time with the beautiful Belinda Goodall and attend an art exhibit and…