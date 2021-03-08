-
Colleges campuses are again bustling and that means more young adults seeking mental health services.Taylor Knopf, a reporter with NC Health News, joins…
Check out this interactive map to explore where your county stands on infant mortality rate.North Carolina’s infant mortality rate is one of the worst in…
First-Time Moms More Likely To Face Early Delivery And Postpartum Depression When Spouse Is DeployedA study from the Womack Army Medical Center shows a connection between deployments and premature delivery as well as postpartum depression.Captain…
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that infant mortality is at its lowest level in state history.For the past two…